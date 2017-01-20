Information is starting to eke out about the previously announced The Flash and Supergirl musical crossover.

Much like the recent crossover, the CW says the action will kick off at the end of Supergirl‘s March 20 episode, with the bulk of the action taking place on The Flash the next night on March 21. That episode, titled “Duet” will be directed by Dermott Downs and include singing performances from Grant Gustin, Melissa Benoist, Jesse L. Martin, Victor Garber, Carlos Valdes, Jeremy Jordan, and John Barrowman. There also will be non-singing guest star appearances from Supergirl’s David Harewood & Chris Wood.

A musical crossover makes sense, as many in the cast can sing. Both Benoist and Gustin are alums of Fox musical series Glee, Martin played Tom Collins in Broadway musical Rent, and Garber played Jesus in musical Godspell.

Stay tuned for more details as things develop.