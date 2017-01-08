The CW’s The Flash is bringing back the villainous Gorilla Grodd for an upcoming two-episode arc, and has signed Keith David to provide the voice of frequent Flash ally and Grodd-nemesis Solovar, it was announced today by DC television universe executive producer Andrew Kreisberg during the CW’s TCA presentation.

Solovar will make his DC Television debut in episodes 13 and 14 of the show’s current third season. A longstanding ally of the Central City Speedster in DC Comics, Solovar is the leader of Gorilla City, a technological utopia populated by super-intelligent gorillas hidden in the African jungle. The character is one of the oldest The Flash supporting characters, having debuted in 1959 in The Flash #106. Created by writer John Broome and artist Carmine Infantino, Solovar is reknowned for his wisdom and super powers, but is opposed by the evil Grodd, who wants to overthrow him and rule Gorilla City himself.

The two-episode arc will air later this spring after the show returns from its winter hiatus.