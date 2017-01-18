We’re getting the first look at Robert Redford in romantic sci-fi pic The Discovery ahead of its Sundance world premiere. This will be Redford’s first onscreen appearance at his Utah gathering since A Walk in the Woods with Nick Nolte two years ago.

Redford stars as Dr. Thomas Harbor, who’s made a scientific breakthrough that shocks the world and challenges everything we know about life and death. Charlie McDowell directs and co-penned the screenplay with Justin Lader (The One I Love). Jason Segel, Rooney Mara, Jesse Plemons, Riley Keough, and Ron Canada also star.

The film was produced by Alex Orlovsky of A-LO Films and James D. Stern of Endgame Entertainment, and was co-financed by Endgame Entertainment and Protagonist Pictures. Executive Producers are Julie Goldstein, Lucas Smith, Mike Goodridge, Dimitra Tsingou, Hunter Gray, McDowell and co-producer Erika Hampson.

The Discovery launches globally on Netflix, Friday, March 31.