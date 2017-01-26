“Is there some reason that my coffee isn’t here? Has she died or something?” That’s a snippet of Meryl Streep’s dialogue from the 2006 comedy The Devil Wears Prada. Now Sir Elton John and Paul Rudnick are writing a musical adaptation for Broadway.

A production timeline is TBA for the show, which will be produced by Kevin McCollum, Fox Stage Productions and John’s Rocket Entertainment. The ’70s hitmaker and Lion King and Aida composer said of the new project: “Re-imagining The Devil Wears Prada for the musical theatre is super exciting. I’m a huge fan of both the book and the feature film and a huge aficionado of the fashion world. I can’t wait to sink my musical teeth into this hunk of popular culture.”

Fox 2000

Streep scored an Oscar nomination — natch — for her Prada role as Miranda Priestly, the rather difficult editor of a leading high-fashion magazine in Manhattan. Anne Hathaway played Andy Sachs, a smart, curious and innocent young woman who’s a few years out of college and determined to become a serious writer. But she is waylaid into a job as a Second Assistant at Runway and ends up working 15-hour days for the merciless Priestly. Along the way, Andy finds friendship, romance and a killer wardrobe — and also begins to grow up.

The Fox 2000 film raked in $326M worldwide, and Lauren Weisberger’s 2003 novel spent six months on The New York Times bestseller list.

“To bring The Devil Wears Prada to the stage, we knew we needed to find artists as inimitable as the characters in the story,” Bob Cohen of Fox Stage Productions and McCollum said a joint statement. “We needed artists whose work has run the gamut from music and publishing to drama and fashion. We could think of only two names: Elton John and Paul Rudnick. That’s all!”

Rudnick’s myriad credits include Broadway’s I Hate Hamlet and such other stage fare as Jeffrey and The New Century, along with the the screenplays for In & Out and Addams Family Values. He also has authored novels and written for The New Yorker, Vanity Fair, Vogue and other magazines.

ICM Partners reps Rudnick and brokered the deal for author Weisberger.