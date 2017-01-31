Digital TV studio Insurrection Media and Keshet Studios have teamed to co-produce paranormal YA drama The Dead Girls Detective Agency based on the HarperCollins book written by Suzy Cox. TV writing team Jerica Lieberman and Molly Margraf (Mistresses) will pen the adaptation for the pilot.

Harper Collins

The Dead Girls Detective Agency is a who done it, coming-of-age love story about a young Manhattanite who wakes up in a glamorous hotel to discover that she’s dead, apparently in purgatory. Her only hope of passing to the other side may be in solving the mystery of her own murder with the help of others like herself.

This initiative stems from the Insurrection and HarperCollins book-to-tv partnership where key books are optioned and developed into digital video and linear television series.

Production begins this March.