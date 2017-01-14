Following the live election night edition of The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, Comedy Central’s flagship late-night show will air a special inauguration episode on Friday, Jan. 20, the day Donald Trump will be sworn in as the next American President.

The Daily Show‘s companion, @midnight, which currently airs at 11:30 PM, also aired live on election night. The episode was deemed a success, and now the show hosted by Chris Hardwick is set for a week-long stint of live shows the week of Feb. 13.

At the top of the Comedy Central portion of TCA, the network’s president Kent Alterman listed some stats on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, including the fact that, boosted by presidential election coverage, the show had its highest rated quarter in 4Q 2016.

“Trevor has come into his own,” Alterman said of the South African-born host. “He not just has found his comfort level, he also has absorbed American culture and provides a very unique voice in late-night.”