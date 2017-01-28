The Daily Show’s Hasan Minhaj is heading to Netflix.

Hasan Minhaj: Homecoming King, an hour-long stand-up special for Netflix, is being filmed tonight at the Mondavi Center in Minhaj’s hometown of Davis, CA. Chris Storer is directing and Rick Famuyiwa (Dope, Confirmation) is executive producing with Jennie Church-Cooper, Art & Industry, Michelle Caputo and Shannon Hartman.

Hasan Minhaj: Homecoming King, the story of “New Brown America,” is based on true events from Minhaj’s first generation Indian-American experience. Navigating between two worlds, it follows Minhaj’s arrival in the U.S., interracial love, racism, bullying, and his family’s quest to achieve the elusive American Dream. No word yet on a premiere date.

Minhaj has been a correspondent on The Daily Show since 2014. His other TV credits include appearances on Netflix’s Arrested Development revival, HBO’s Getting On and @midnight on Comedy Central. Minhaj is repped by Haven Entertainment, WME, and Hansen Jacobson.