The CW Network has firmed up its development team under EVP Thom Sherman. Sherman, who already oversees all development for The CW’s primetime series, including scripted series development, alternative programming, and specials, is adding alternative current to his purview.

On the scripted side, Gaye Hirsch, previously SVP and Co-Head of Drama Development for the network, has been named SVP, Scripted Development, overseeing the network’s scripted series development. The new title formalizes Hirsch’s role — she had been flying solo since co-head drama Joanna Klein left last summer to become head of scripted programming at Lifetime. The CW is focused entirely on hourlong scripted series.

Hirsch is supervising a team including Laura Terry who joins The CW as Director, Scripted Development, and Collin Sapera, who has been promoted to Manager, Scripted Development.

On the unscripted side, Cyle Zezo has been promoted to Manager, Alternative Series, Specials, and Digital Programming. He will oversee alternative programming for the network, which had been without a department head since Justin Rosenblatt, SVP, Alternative Programming, left last summer to become head of development and programming for Pop.

As co-head of drama, Hirsch has been closely involved in the development of all of The CW’s scripted series, including The Flash, Arrow, Jane the Virgin, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and the upcoming Riverdale. Hirsch transitioned into scripted development at The CW in 2009, after serving in the network’s current programming department as SVP, where she oversaw the day-to-day production on CW series, including Gossip Girl. She first joined The CW in 2006 as VP, Current Programming.

Terry joins The CW from production company Full Fathom Five, where she was most recently VP, developing and overseeing projects including the CBS series American Gothic, the Amazon dramedy series The Kicks, and the Syfy Channel pilot The Haunted. She previously worked in the scripted television department at Reveille (now Endemol Shine North America), and as a creative executive at Salma Hayek’s Ventanarosa Productions.

Sapera was previously the Coordinator of Scripted Development for The CW, assisting the network development team on all primetime scripted series. Sapera first joined The CW development team in 2013 as an executive assistant.