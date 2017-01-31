The CW is keeping its hourlong comedy/dramedy brand going with a pilot order to Life Sentence, from WBTV and Lawrence’s studio-based Doozer Prods, which has tapped Pretty Little Liars star Lucy Hale for the lead. The network also has greenlighted to pilot Insatiable, a drama from former Dexter co-executive producer Lauren Gussis, Ryan Seacrest Productions, Storied Media Group and CBS Television Studios.

Written by Significant Mother creators Erin Cardillo and Richard Keith, Life Sentence centers on a young woman (Hale) diagnosed with terminal cancer. When she finds out that she’s not dying after all, she has to learn to live with the choices she made when she decided to “live like she was dying.” Cardillo and Keith executive produce with Doozer’s Lawrence and Jeff Ingold.

This marks the first hourlong comedy pilot at the CW from Warner Bros. TV, looking to join the network’s CBS TV Studios-produced Jane the Virgin and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, which are renewed for next season. This also marks Doozer’s second pilot order this season, along with comedy Spaced Out at NBC.

Hale, who is coming off a seven-season stint playing Aria on Freeform’s PLL, also from Warner Bros., is repped by ICM Partners.

Cardillo and Keith both started as actors. They got a break as writers when a half-hour comedy spec script of theirs won the New York Television Festival and got them a development deal at Fox and put them on CW Seed’s radar for a web series they had developed at Alloy. It ultimately became Significant Mother, a summer TV series for the CW.

Written/executive produced by Gussis, Insatiable was inspired by real-life Southern lawyer and top beauty pageant coach Bill Alverson, who recently toplined his own TLC reality series, Coach Charming. The drama focuses on a disgraced, dissatisfied civil lawyer-turned-beauty pageant coach who takes on a vengeful, bullied teenager as his client, and has no idea what he’s about to unleash upon the world. Ryan Seacrest and Nina Wass executive produce via Ryan Seacrest Prods., along with Storied Media Group’s Todd Hoffman and Dennis Kim.

The CW has now picked up four pilots, with Insatiable and Life Sentence joining Dynasty and Searchers.