In press room at the Golden Globes, The Crown‘s creator Peter Morgan teased out season 2. The series tonight took home best drama series and best drama TV actress for Claire Foy who portrays Queen Elizabeth II.

“The danger of writing a story of someone with a long life is that the story goes on and on, and on. We’re filming the second season at the moment and that takes us up through 1964. The world changes. We leave behind a certain kind of Britain and enter a new Britain. At the end of season 2, we’ll reach a point where we have to think about a new cast,” revealed Morgan.

Last month, Morgan further revealed that season 2 would center around the backstory of Elizabeth’s husband Prince Philip and the boyhood days of her direct heir Prince Charles.

The Crown was recently shooting in South Africa filming a portion of Philip’s Commonwealth tour. That took him away from his wife and young family for several months.