Investigation Discovery has picked up a 10-episode second season of forensic series The Coroner: I Speak For The Dead for premiere this summer.

The Coroner features the work of Graham Hetrick, who has served as Coroner of Dauphin County, PA for more than 25 years. The series follows Hetrick and his team as they help homicide detectives determine how and perhaps why someone died. Each episode reconstructs one homicide case pulled directly from Hetrick’s files. Production is currently underway on Season 2.

The Coroner: I Speak For The Dead is produced for Investigation Discovery by Radley Studios with Brandon Hill, Chad Itskowitz, and Christian Thompson as executive producers and Carolyn Day as executive producer and showrunner. Tim Baney is executive producer for Investigation Discovery.