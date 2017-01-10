Pure Flix has released the first trailer for The Case for Christ, which will bow in theaters on April 7. This film follows the true story of an investigative journalist and atheist, who applied his well-honed journalistic and legal skills to disprove the newfound Christian faith of his wife, stars Mike Vogel (The Help, Poseidon), Erika Christensen , Robert Forster and Faye Dunaway.

The filmmakers behind The Case for Christ are also some of the team from God’s Not Dead (specifically producers Michael Scott and Pure Flix’s David A.R. White). The faith-based film which surprised everyone when it was released two years ago on a budget of only $2M and ended up grossing $62.6M worldwide and then spawned a sequel. Pure Flix has released other faith-based films including Woodlawn which received a rare A+ CinemaScore and just recently picked up for release Same Kind of Different as Me from Paramount. That one stars Greg Kinnear, Renee Zellweger, Djimon Housou and Jon Voight and will be released on Oct. 20 of this year.

The Case for Christ was adapted from the Lee Strobel book by Brian Bird. It was directed by Jon Gun and, besides Scott and White, was produced by Bird, David de Vos, Karl Horstmann and Brittany Lefebvre.