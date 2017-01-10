Freeform has given a series order to its drama pilot Issues, inspired by the life of Joanna Coles, chief content officer of Hearst Magazines. Now picked up to series, the project, from Universal TV, has been renamed to The Bold Type. It will premiere in summer 2017. The other Freeform drama pilot, mermaid tale The Deep, remains in contention.

Created by Sarah Watson (Parenthood), The Bold Type provides a glimpse into the outrageous lives and loves of those responsible for the global women’s magazine Scarlet. The rising generation of Scarlet women lean on one another as they find their own voices in a sea of intimidating leaders. Together they explore sexuality, identity, love and fashion.

Freeform

“The Bold Type is our love letter to modern feminism and aims to be a destination for authentic female friendship and empowerment,” said Karey Burke, executive vice president, Programming and Development, Freeform.

The series stars Katie Stevens, Aisha Dee, Meghann Fahy, Sam Page, and Matt Ward as well as Melora Hardin as Jacqueline, editor in chief of Scarlet Magazine.

Watson executive produces The Bold Type, which was originally developed at NBC, with David Bernad, Joanna Coles, and Ruben Fleischer for Universal Television and The District. Holly Whidden is a co-executive producer.