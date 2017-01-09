EXCLUSIVE: The Black List and Cassian Elwes have unveiled John C. Hoffler and Keely Wise as the 2017 Cassian Elwes Independent Screenwriting Fellows. As part of the fellowship, the two will join the organizations on an all-expense paid trip to the upcoming Sundance Film Festival happening this month.

Keely Wise/John C. Hoffler

Said Elwes , “I’m so excited to meet Keely and John. I absolutely loved their scripts and I hope I can help them get to the next step of their careers. I’m incredibly grateful to Franklin Leonard and the Black List for giving me this opportunity. It’s the fourth year of the fellowship and the experience just gets better and better for all of us.”

The screenwriting fellowship, which was established in 2014, is granted to unrepresented indie writers who have made less than $5,000 in aggregate in their film or television writing careers.

Among past fellows include Terrell Garrett, who is currently adapting Alistair MacLean’s novel Fear Is The Key and Mike Harden, whose script, A Good Man, has been optioned by Mutressa Movies.