Deadline hits the ground running at the Sundance Film Festival, kicking off its Sundance Series panels at 11 AM PT with the cast and creatives behind Michael Showalter’s The Big Sick, which will have its world premiere later today in the Premieres section of the festival.

Sundance Film Festival

Showalter is being joined on the panel by stars and writers Kumail Nanjiani and Emily Gordon, producers Judd Apatow and Barry Mendel, and co-stars Zoe Kazan, Holly Hunter and Ray Romano. Moderated by Deadline senior editor Dominic Patten, the group will discuss the comedy based on Nanjiani and Gordon’s real-life relationship which digs into the culture clash between the Pakistan-born Kumail and his American girlfriend Emily.

Check out the live stream above from Stella Artois Filmmaker Lounge on Main Street in Park City.