“All employees, lend me you full attention,” the soulless voice says. “There are currently 80 of you in the building. In two hours, we want 30 of you dead. If 30 of you are not dead, we will end 60 of your lives ourselves.” And you thought you were having a crummy day at the office.

Here’s a new trailer for The Belko Experiment, a chilling killed-or-be-killed film from Orion Pictures written and produced by Guardians of the Galaxy helmer James Gunn. A company’s high-rise building in Colombia suddenly becomes a prison, and its inmates — er, employees — are turned against one another. Of course, there’s the sane initial reaction, delivered with a nervous laugh: “We are not going to entertain the option of killing people.” Yeah, that doesn’t last long. And neither will lots of these co-workers as much arming and carnage ensues. John Gallagher Jr., Tony Goldwyn, Adria Arjona, John C. McGinley Melonie Diaz, Sean Gunn and Michael Rooker star for Wolf Creek director Greg McLean.

The idea is based on the Trolley Problem, a philosophical idea also explored in called Gavin Hood’s Eye in the Sky that is a moral dilemma about whether to kill to save others. BH Tilt acquired The Belko Experiment at Toronto and releases it on March 17. Happy St. Splatty’s Day, office drones.