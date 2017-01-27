EXCLUSIVE: In a $2 million deal, Fox 2000 beat out five other bidders for The Beauty Inside, a pitch that will be written by The Fault in Our Stars scribes Scott Neustadter & Michael H. Weber, as a star vehicle for Emilia Clarke, the Game of Thrones star who scored a hit in Me Before You. Temple Hill’s Marty Bowen and Wyck Godfrey are producing with Rumble Entertainment’s Greg Chou.

The film is a remake of a 2015 Korean romantic comedy about a man who wakes up in a different body each day and has to stay connected to the woman he loves. Fox 2000 has a close relationship with all the principals, but the bidding was fierce, with Universal, Sony, STX, Lionsgate, and New Line also vying. The price seems sky high for a pitch, but it reflects the quote of writers who are proven hitmakers in the genre. Erin Siminoff is the Fox 2000 exec who brought this in. The scribes are repped by CAA and Kaplan/Perrone, Clarke by CAA.

Here is the trailer for the original film:

