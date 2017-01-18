EXCLUSIVE: The rights for the New York Times bestselling book The Beach House by Jane Green has been acquired by Good Deed Entertainment, marking the first time any of the author’s work will be adapted for either film or TV. She has written 18 novels and 17 of them went onto the bestsellers list. Her books have been translated into 25 languages. Her latest is Falling which, yet again, also made it onto the Times’ list.

Viking

The Beach House, which will be made as a feature, follows 65-year-old eccentric Nan who opens up her Nantucket home to tenants to combat her financial troubles. Facing the realities of happily-ever-after not happening, Nan and her new group of strangers find themselves gaining new leases on life as they come together despite their differences.

The Beach House, according to Green, “has long been my favorite of all my novels.” It was originally published in 2008 by Berkley, an imprint of Penguin Random House. Green will receive an executive producer credit and act as a writing consultant with Meghan Hughes, who will be adapting the screenplay.



Green is repped by Christy Fletcher and David Weiner. Good Deed’s Nikki Stier will produce the project and it will be executive produced by Good Deed founder and CEO Scott Donley and its president and COO Leonard Shapiro.

Together they have produced and/or distributed several films. Some of those on their slate include or have included the Willem Dafoe-Michelle Monaghan starring Tomorrow You’re Gone (2012), the Jason Lee-starring Growing Up Smith (2015), the J.K. Simmons-Emile Hirsch comedy All Nighter (for 2017) and the John Heard-Alfre Woodard-Cloris Leachman drama So B. It, which was released last year.