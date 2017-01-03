In Episode #9 of Peter Bart and Mike Fleming Jr’s The Bart & Fleming Podcast, the Deadline colleagues look at the fortunes of several Hollywood companies now in the news. Topics include the demise of Relativity Media, as well as the ripple effect of the Sony hack a handful of years later and how it has impacted the way the film business conducts itself. They pair also weighs in on how the media covers the incursion of China into Hollywood and media, and incoming President Donald Trump and his potential impact on the media and film industry.

