Peter Bart is down with the flu, so Deadline’s Awards Columnist and Oscar expert Pete Hammond stepped in for Episode #10 of The Bart & Fleming Podcast. Sitting down with Deadline co-Editor in Chief Mike Fleming Jr, the pair discuss Sunday’s Golden Globes, and whether Meryl Streep’s hot-button speech accepting the Cecil B DeMille Award has actually improved her chances with the Oscars. Topics also include how the BAFTA and PGA nominations impact the awards-season race, and whether anyone can catch La La Land.

