CBS’ comedies returned refreshed from a short break with across-the-board ratings highs vs. their last originals on January 2 when the sitcoms had to face college bowl coverage. Freshman Kevin Can Wait (1.7 in adults 18-49) led the pack as usual, up 21%, with its largest Live+same day audience (8.6 million, +17%) since becoming an 8 PM Monday anchor without a Big Bang Theory lead-in. Fellow newbie Man with a Plan (1.5, +25; 7.7 million, +17%) delivered a series high in viewers (L+SD) and best demo rating since the premiere. Both new comedies recently received orders for extra episodes. In the 9 PM hour, veteran 2 Broke Girls (1.5, +15%; 6.5 million, +10%) and modestly rated The Odd Couple (1.1, +10%; 5.7 million, +12%) also delivered their biggest audiences of the season. Additionally, The Odd Couple matched its L+SD demo season high. Ten o’clock drama Scorpion (1.2) was even.

ABC’s The Bachelor continues its strong showing this season, rising to a season-high 2.3 demo rating, up two tenths of a point from the first two episodes. Despite a big dropoff from The Bachelor lead-in for new game show Big Fan (1.0 at 10 PM, 0.7 at 10:30 PM, on par with last week), ABC won the night in 18-49 (1.9). CBS was first in total viewers (7.3 million)

NBC’s Celebrity Apprentice with new host Arnold Schwarzenegger (1.2) ticked up a tenth in its third outing after the Week 2 drop last Monday. Timeless (0.9) returned from hiatus off by a tenth vs. the fall finale, which had a much stronger lead-in, The Voice performance season finale. This marks a new low for the freshman time-travel drama. Coming off a modest base, Timeless is a major percentage DVR gainer, growing 80% from Live+same day to Live+7.

Fox also brought back from a winter break its DVR-friendly lineup of Gotham (1.2 in 18-49 L+SD), up 20% from the fall finale, and Lucifer (1.1, even).

The CW did OK with the Howie Mandel All-Star Comedy Gala special, which drew a 0.4 in the 18-49 demo.