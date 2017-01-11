After 21 seasons of The Bachelor and 11 seasons of The Bachelorette, the venerable franchise has yet to do an installment with a star of color. That may finally come to an end, with the current season of The Bachelor laying the groundwork for the first non-white future Bachelorette with the most diverse pool of contestants ever.

“We have really upped out quotient in terms of diversity of bachelorette candidates which is wonderful, it’s a third more than we’ve ever had,” ABC entertainment president Channing Dungey told Deadline at TCA. “And because what is working so well in that fandom — which is rabid — it is so much the audience helping us choose the next person in the franchise. So the first step for me is trying to change the population to try to get to that place, and I feel this year we have a couple of potentially really good candidates. I’m feeling optimistic.”

Traditionally, standout Bachelor/Bachelorette contestants who don’t get the final rose are tapped to headline the next installment of the franchise.