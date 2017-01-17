E! has slotted the premiere of its anticipated new scripted series The Arrangement for Sunday, March 5 at 10 PM.

The 10-part drama, from Universal Cable Productions and Emmy winning writer/EP Jonathan Abrahams (Mad Men),is a multi-layered sexy Hollywood love story about the darker side of celebrity. Josh Henderson, Christine Evangelista, Lexa Doig and Michael Vartan star.

E!

It follows Megan Morrison (Evangelista) who, as she auditions for the role of a lifetime, also lands a Cinderella-esque date with A-list movie star Kyle West (Henderson). But things get complicated when Megan is offered a 10 million dollar marriage contract and is introduced to Kyle’s secretive self-help organization, The Institute of the Higher Mind. While Megan has a mysterious past she is trying to keep hidden, Kyle has secrets of his own.

The Arrangement drew a lot of attention at the pilot stage due to some similarities between its plot and Tom Cruise, his ties to Scientology and his relationship with Katie Holmes, leading to the network issuing a statement that the project was not inspired by anyone in particular.

The Arrangement pilot was directed by Ken Olin and written by Abrahams, who will serve as executive producer on the series. Jimmy Fox of Main Event Media along with Layla Smith and Gregory Lipstone of All3Media America and director Jonas Pate, will also serve as executive producers.