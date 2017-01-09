Three weeks before the January 29 Season 3 finale, which was filmed entirely in Paris, Showtime’s drama series The Affair has been picked up for a fourth season. The series, starring Dominic West, Ruth Wilson, Maura Tierney and Joshua Jackson, was one of three fall series on the premium cable network, along with Shameless and Masters of Sex. Of them, The Affair and veteran Shameless were renewed and Masters Of Sex ended its run after four seasons.

The Affair, winner of three Golden Globes for its first and second season, including best drama series, explores the emotional and psychological effects of an affair that destroyed two marriages, and the crime that brings these individuals back together, as told through multiple perspectives.

Season three of The Affair, created by Sarah Treem and Hagai Levi, picked up three years after Noah’s (West) shocking admission of guilt at the murder trial of Scott Lockhart. Noah attempts to restart his life, but the damage wrought by his past decisions has made him a ghost of his former self. Alison (Wilson) has been raising daughter Joanie alongside Cole (Jackson) and Luisa (Catalina Sandino Moreno) in Montauk, but Alison’s past continues to rear its ugly head as Cole and Luisa attempt to build their own future. For Helen (Tierney), life appears to continue on, but just below the surface of a successful business and a bustling home lies uncertainty with her boyfriend Vik (Omar Metwally), instability amongst her children, and an unshakeable feeling of guilt. In season three, Irene Jacob joined the cast providing the series’ fifth perspective, playing Juliette Le Gall, a new love interest of Noah’s, running from her own secrets, who helps him process a trauma from his past and understand himself a little better.

Treem executive produces the series along with Jeffrey Reiner.