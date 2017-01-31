Executive producer, TV personality and Are You The One? Aftermatch host Terrence Jenkins (aka Terrence J) has signed a first-look production and talent deal with MTV and VH1.

Under the pact, Jenkins will develop and executive produce original content for both networks via his Jenkins Entertainment Group. Additionally, he will provide on-air hosting duties throughout the year for potential projects including tentpole pre-shows, live events, aftershows and original series for both nets. He currently hosts Are You The One? live after-show, Aftermatch, airing Wednesday nights at 11 PM on MTV.

“MTV and VH1 are some of the most iconic television brands in the world,” said Jenkins. “I grew up watching both and I can’t wait to bring my POV in programming and personality to these networks and their loyal viewers.”

“We’re excited to have Terrence J join the MTV and VH1 families in both executive producer and on-air capacities,” said Amy Doyle, General Manager of MTV, VH1 and Logo. “His past work has earned him fans around the globe and we know he’ll bring his signature voice to our brands.”

Jenkins served as co-anchor of E! News for a three-year stint before exiting in 2015 to focus on acting and producing full-time. For seven years he hosted BET’s 106 & Park and also served as a producer and host for Miss USA 2016. As an actor, Jenkins has appeared in box office hits Think Like A Man, Think Like A Man Too and The Perfect Match. He also penned the book The Wealth Of My Mother’s Wisdom: The Lessons That Made My Life Rich.

Jenkins is repped by WME, Shakim Compere and Yaneley Arty at Flavor Unit and Darrell D. Miller at Fox Rothschild.