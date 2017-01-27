The cast is set for ABC’s new straight-to-series drama Ten Days In The Valley, from Tassie Cameron (Rookie Blue) and Skydance Television.

Joining as series regulars are Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje (Suicide Squad, Game Of Thrones), Francois Battiste (The Family, The Good Wife), Currie Graham (Westworld, Longmire), Nelson Lee (NCIS: New Orleans, The Night Shift), Abigail Pniowsky (Arrival), Josh Randall (Pitch, Quarry), Ali Stroker (Glee), Ella Thomas (Ballers, NCIS: Los Angeles), Beth Triffon (Dr. Ken, The Middle) and Mark L. Young (We’re The Millers, Code Black).

The series stars Kyra Sedgwick as Jane Sadler, an overworked television producer and single mother in the middle of a separation whose life is turned upside down when her young daughter goes missing in the middle of the night. Just like her controversial police TV show, everything is a mystery, everyone has a secret, and no one can be trusted. Erika Christisen, Felix Solis and Kick Gurry also star along with previously announced series regulars Malcolm-Jamal Warner and Emily Kinney.

Akinnuoye-Agbaje plays Detective John Bird, a relaxed, funny, and strategically non-judgmental maverick investigator and early morning surfer. Bird serves as the lead detective investigating the disappearance of Jane’s daughter.

Battiste is Gus, a cop who serves as Jane’s confidante and secret source for her show.

Graham plays Henry Vega, the charismatic yet demanding director at the helm of Jane’s new series.

Lee portrays Sheldon, the laid-back yet unpredictable drug supplier who launders his drug money through a popular taco truck.

Pniowsky is Lake, Jane’s adorable and exuberant 8-year-old daughter.

Randall portrays Tom, Ali’s decisive, tough yet warm husband, a go­-getting journalist who sees it all.

Stroker plays Tamara, a writer and crack researcher in Jane’s internal writers’ room, Tamara is unafraid to pitch and let her opinions be known. She’s an encyclopedia of facts and statistics.

Thomas plays Isobel, the complicated and charming, fiercely intelligent star of Jane’s show (and therefore the alter-ego of Jane herself).

Triffon is Mackenzie, script coordinator for Jane’s series and an earnest aspiring writer herself.

Young plays PJ, the friendly and street-smart neighborhood drug supplier who dreams of becoming a writer.

Cameron serves as writer and showrunner. He also executive produces with Sedgwick, Jill Littman, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Marcy Ross. The show is set to debut on ABC in 2017.

