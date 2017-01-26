Emily Kinney (Conviction) has been cast opposite Kyra Sedgwick in ABC’s new straight-to-series drama Ten Days in the Valley, from Tassie Cameron (Rookie Blue) and Skydance Television. The series follows Jane Sadler (Sedgwick), an overworked television producer and single mother in the middle of a separation whose life is turned upside down when her young daughter goes missing in the middle of the night. Just like her controversial police TV show, everything is a mystery, everyone has a secret, and no one can be trusted. Kinney will play Casey, Jane’s hip and upbeat young assistant who looks up to her boss as a role model. Erika Christensen also stars. Kinney previously recurred on Steven Soderbergh’s The Knick and on Showtime’s Masters of Sex. She was also a series regular on AMC’s The Walking Dead and most recently starred opposite Hayley Atwell in ABC’s Conviction. She’s repped by Paradigm, Anonymous Content and Frankfurt Kurnit.

Photo: Afshin Shahidi

Sayeed Shahidi (Uncle Buck) been cast as a series regular opposite Courtney B. Vance and Felicity Huffman in Libby & Malcolm, ABC’s high-profile comedy pilot from Black-ish creator/executive producer Kenya Barris and co-EP Vijal Patel. Written by Barris and Patel, the half-hour comedy is a blended family show about two polar-opposite political pundits — Libby (Huffman) and Malcolm (Vance) — who fall in love despite all odds and form an insta-family as well as a work partnership. Shahidi will play 11-year-old Cassius, Malcolm’s son and a future politician for sure. Shahidi recently played Miles Russell on ABC’s comedy summer series Uncle Buck and guest starred on CBS’ Code Black. He’s repped by Coast to Coast, Principal Entertainment and attorney Ryan Nord.

