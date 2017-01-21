“The role of the filmmaker, particularly in the documentary space, has never been more important,” Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos said today as he kicked off the Deadline Studio at Sundance 2017 presented by Applegate. “To talk truth to power, and what I can do is give them a platform to do that,”the exec said about what he believes is the role of an artist.

A frequent high-profile presence in Park City, Sarandos is in town for tonight’s premiere of The Discovery, starring Jason Segel, Rooney Mara and Sundance founder Robert Redford, and several other projects the streaming service is screening at the fest. Our interview came just minutes after Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th POTUS and had delivered a rather pugnacious inaugural address. It also comes one day before the Women’s March on Main is set to take place led by Netflix host Chelsea Handler.

Sundance runs through January 29.

