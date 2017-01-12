Members of Teamsters Local 399 have voted to ratify the terms of a new five-year commercials contract covering drivers and location managers. The new deal with the Association of Independent Commercial Producers, which goes into effect on February 5, provides for 3% raises in each year of the pact and the maintenance of the current level of pension and health benefits for the life of the contract.

Under new provisions that give some idea of the long hours that crews are being asked to work, drivers will be paid triple-time after 18 hours on the job, and location managers will be paid overtimes after 13 elapsed hours starting in 2019. If less than six hours of rest is provided, the employee will receive an additional premium equal to one-half the applicable daily rate until nine hours of rest has been provided.

The new contract also makes Veterans Day a paid holiday, allows hyphenates to drive drivable generators and prohibits employers from assigning department heads to operate vehicles.