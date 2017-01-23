Teachers is passing with flying colors. The TV Land comedy’s second-season premiere notched series highs in key demos and was the most-watched episode of the series ever on TV Land in Live+3.

The January 17 Season 2 premiere scored double-digit increases in key demos with a 0.47 among adults 25-54, up 57% versus the first season premiere, and a 0.61 with women 25-54, up 53% versus the season premiere. The episode also was the most-watched ever for the series, drawing 811,000 total viewers, up 42% versus the series premiere a year ago.

Teachers revolves around a group of elementary school teachers who are trying to mold the minds of America’s youth but don’t have their own lives together at all, and the second season will see the women facing elections, demotions and team-building exercises. The series is written by and stars the Katydids: Caitlin Barlow, Katy Colloton, Cate Freedman, Kate Lambert, Katie O’Brien and Kathryn Renée Thomas. Guest stars slated for Season 2 include Haley Joel Osment, Ryan Hansen and Jessica St. Clair.

Alison Brie and showrunners Ian Roberts and Jay Martel also executive produce with the Katydids, along with Matt Miller and Cap Gun Collective.