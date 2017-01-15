Today at TCA, AMC announced the return dates for hit series Better Call Saul and Into The Badlands, as well as the premiere for its upcoming collaboration with SundanceTV, The Son.

Based on the best-selling, Pulitzer-finalist novel by Philipp Meyer, The Son will debut on on AMC and SundanceTV Saturday, April 8th with a two-hour premiere at 9:00 PM ET/PT. The ten-episode, one-hour drama will air on both networks during season one.

The Son is a family saga spanning 150 years, tracing three generations of the McCullough family, as they build a ranching an oil dynasty amid intrigue and ruthlessness. Starring Pierce Brosnan, Henry Garrett, Sydney Lucas, Carlos Bardem, Jacob Lofland and Zahn McClarnon, it’s produced by AMC Studios and Sonar Entertainment, written and executive produced by Meyer, Lee Shipman, Brian McGreevy and showrunner Kevin Murphy. Tom Lesinski and Jenna Santoianni also serve as executive producers.

Meawhile, season 2 of Into The Badlands premieres Sunday, March 19 at 10:00 PM, while Better Call Saul returns for its third season Monday, April 10 at 10:00 PM.