TBS’s The Guest Book, a new anthology-style comedy series from writer and exec producer Greg Garcia (My Name Is Earl) has locked its first-season regular and guest casts. The series, set to premiere in August, will feature Kellie Martin (Army Wives) as Officer Kimberly Leahy of the small mountain town of Mount Trace; Charlie Robinson as Wilfrid, an easygoing manager of rental cottages; Aloma Wright, recurring as Wilfrid’s wife; Carly Jibson as the strong-willed manager of a bikini bar; and Lou Wilson as her stepson.

Rounding out the first season recurring cast will be Garret Dillahunt, Laura Bell Bundy and Eddie Steeples.

Guest stars will include Danny Pudi, Jenna Fischer, Tommy Dewey, Lauren Lapkus, Michaela Watkins, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Michael Rapaport, Kate Micucci, Jaime Pressly, Stockard Channing, Andrew J. West, John Ortiz, David Zayas, Shannon Woodward, Margo Martindale and Stephnie Weir.

The Guest Book, says TBS, emerged from Garcia’s habit of writing fictitious stories in the guest books of various rental cabins. While the characters living in this small mountain town remain the same, each episode will feature a different set of vacationing guests.

The series is a co-production of CBS Television Studios and Turner’s Studio T. TBS has ordered 10 episodes of the series, all written by Garcia, who also serves as executive producer along with Alix Jaffe.