Taraji P. Henson, Sterling K. Brown, Octavia Spencer, Trevor Noah, Janelle Monae, Issa Rae, Mike Colter and Mykelti Williamson are set as presenters for the 48th NAACP Image Awards, to be hosted by Anthony Anderson.

The two-hour awards ceremony will be broadcast live from the Pasadena Civic Auditorium at 9 pm ET (PT tape-delayed) on Saturday, February 11 on TV One. A live 90-minute red carpet pre-show, co-hosted by Terrence J and Nischelle Turner, will begin at 7:30 pm.

LeBron James, as previously announced, will be presented with the NAACP Jackie Robinson Sports Award, and Harvard Law professor Charles J. Ogletree, Jr. will be honored with the NAACP Chairman’s Award.

Other presenters are yet to be announced, as is this year’s NAACP Entertainer of the Year. Reginald Hudlin and Phil Gurin are the Executive Producers. Co-Executive Producers are Kimmie H. Kim and Byron Phillips. Tony McCuin is the Director and Robin Reinhardt is the Talent Producer.