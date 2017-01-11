EXCLUSIVE: Empire star Taraji P. Henson has found a feature to follow her Hidden Figures turn. Henson is set to star in Proud Mary, with production slated to start this April in Boston. John Stewart Newman and Christian Swegal wrote the script, and Paul Schiff and Tai Duncan are producing. Henson will play a hit woman whose life is completely turned around when she meets a young boy who awakens in her a maternal instinct in her that she never knew she had. Screen Gems will set a director quickly.

Henson last starred for Screen Gems in No Good Deed, Think Like A Man and its sequel. She is repped by UTA and Vincent Cirrincione Associates. Newman is represented by WME; Swegal is represented by Gersh.