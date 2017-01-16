Tom Hardy’s 19th century drama Taboo is off to a solid start with 3.43M viewers in Live+3 for its January 10 premiere. The series also drew 1.63M adults 18-49, which the cable net said is its most time-shifted series ever in the demo (+101%).

The premiere also was the most time-shifted FX drama series bow in total viewers (+86%). For Tuesday night, it was the No. 1 basic cable drama among men 18-34 and No. 2 in multiple demos.

Based on an original story by Hardy and his father Chips Hardy, Taboo is set in 1814 as the U.S.-Britain war is winding down. A long-thought-dead James Delaney (Tom Hardy) returns home to London from Africa to inherit what is left of his father’s shipping empire and rebuild a life for himself. But everything comes with a price, and a dark family mystery unfolds amid conspiracy, murder and betrayal.

Ridley Scott’s Scott Free London and Tom Hardy’s Hardy Son & Baker are producing for FX and BBC One. Executive producers are Ridley Scott, Kate Crowe, Tom Hardy, Dean Bake and Steven Knight.

