EXCLUSIVE: Sylvain White has been set to direct Slender Man, the Screen Gems thriller that will begin production by the spring. White made his feature directing debut with Screen Gems on the sleeper hit Stomp the Yard, and also directed The Losers. Scripted by David Birke, Slender Man revolves around a tall, thin horrifying figure with unnaturally long arms and a featureless fact, who is reputed to be responsible for the haunting and disappearance of countless children and teens. It was hatched as a multi-platform property, and Screen Gems last year acquired the screen rights from Mythology Entertainment, Madhouse Entertainment, and No Dream Entertainment. Bradley Fischer, James Vanderbilt and William Sherak are producing for Mythology, along with Madhouse’s Robyn Meisinger and No Dream’s Sarah Snow. Tracey Nyberg is exec producing with Louis Sallerson, Adam Kolbrenner and Ryan Cunningham. UTA and Principato-Young rep White.