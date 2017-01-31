Syfy’s The Magicians is off to a more-than-healthy start, kicking off Season 2 with double-digit gains in all ratings demos over its Season 1 premiere.

The January 25 premiere episode drew 2.19 million P2+, up 25% vs. the Season 1 premiere, 1.13 million in P18-49 (+33%) and 1.17 million P25-54 (+24%). The premiere episode also saw significant gains in younger viewers, drawing 527K in P18-34, up 76% from Season 1. The P18-49 and P18-34 numbers were the highest for any Syfy original scripted series telecast since 2014, according to the network and Nielsen. The Season 2 premiere also broke records on social, earning 327 million estimated Twitter impressions — more than double the 148 million of Season 1.

Based on the best-selling novels by Lev Grossman, The Magicians centers on Quentin Coldwater and his 20-something friends as they discover their magical abilities and unwittingly unleash a dark force that threatens to destroy the magical world as they know it. New episodes air Wednesdays at 9/8C on Syfy.