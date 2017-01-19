Susannah Grant is set to receive the WGA West’s 2017 Paul Selvin Award for her Emmy-nominated Confirmation script. The award named for the guild’s late longtime general counsel is being presented for a work that “best embodies the spirit of constitutional rights and civil liberties that are indispensable to the survival of free writers everywhere.”

HBO

An Oscar nominee for her original screenplay for Erin Brockovich, Grant’s writing credits also include The 5th Wave, The Soloist, Catch and Release and 28 Days. The native New Yorker, who also earned a WGA nomination for Long Form Original for the HBO telefilm about Clarence Thomas’ wideyy watched 1991 Supreme Court confirmation hearings that focused attention on sexual harassment, will be honored at the Writers Guild Awards ceremony in Los Angeles on February 19.

“From Erin Brockovich onward, Susannah Grant has used her extraordinary talents to tell the stories of those whose lives inspire us to be more courageous — and those whom wealth and power would ignore or discard,” WGAW President Howard A. Rodman said in a statement. “Confirmation tells Anita Hill’s harrowing tale with grace, heart and consummate craft, all the while hewing to the historical record. It is a feat of research, writing and empathy that honors Paul Selvin’s best ideals, and our own.”

Past recipients of the Paul Selvin Award include Tony Kushner, Dustin Lance Black, Tate Taylor, Eric Roth, Larry Karaszewski & Scott Alexander, Alex Gibney, Margaret Nagle and John McNamara.