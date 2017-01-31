Teri Hatcher, who starred as Lois Lane in ABC’s Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, is returning to the DC Comics universe, joining the Season 2 cast of the CW’s Supergirl in a recurring role.

Details of her character aren’t known, but it’s described by the CW as “a mysterious new role that will become the new Big Bad of Season 2.”

Executive Producer Andrew Kreisberg said of Hatcher’s casting, “No offense to any of the wonderful actresses who have also played the part, but Teri Hatcher is my all time favorite Lois Lane. To have her come back to the SuperWorld in a completely different part is an unbelievable gift to me, Greg, and the fans.”

The Desperate Housewives alumna most recently appeared opposite Matthew Perry & Thomas Lennon in a recurring role on NBC’s comedy series The Odd Couple.

The CW series starring Melissa Benoist as Supergirl was recently renewed for a third season.