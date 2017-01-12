NFL’s average TV audience this season took a tumble of -8% after years of growth, with many pointing the finger at the intense Presidential election.

In fact, Saturday’s playoff game between the Detroit Lions and the Seattle Seahawks was down 20% when compared to the same Saturday playoff game of 2015. Some have also blamed the decline in under 30 viewers and how they’ve traded in the tube for streaming devices.

So will all this ugly ratchet down Super Bowl ratings?

Sitting in the hot seat today at TCA was Fox Sports president, COO and EP Eric Shanks who exclaimed, that ratings “depends on the playoffs. I think there are certain teams there, and the mystique of their star power (which determine) whether you’re at the upper end or lower end (of ratings). We’ll have to wait and see.”

Last year, CBS’ broadcast of Super Bowl L which had the Denver Broncos kick the Carolina Panathers 24-10 drew 111.9M, -2.3% from the past two years.

“When we take a look back, we are 6% down over the last fours years,” specified Shanks, “That’s the second lowest total behind 2012 which was the last election year. This unique election cycle had an impact on ratings but going forward it’s match-up driven.”