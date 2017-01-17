This isn’t the first time the Super Bowl will be streamed online live for free, but it is a first for local ad insertions to be included in the stream.

Fox Sports is teaming with 170 Fox affiliates for the insertion of local digital ads to play during the free live stream of Super Bowl LI on Fox Sports Go. The free live stream will available for viewers using iOS, Android, Windows, and Amazon tablets or through connected devices, including Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire and XBOX One.

For the Super Bowl broadcast, users will not need to enter their pay TV credentials for viewing. Participating affiliates will have access to same ad inventory for both the linear TV broadcast and digital stream of the Feb. 5 game.