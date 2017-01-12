Ok, admit it. You only watch the Super Bowl for the commercials. All right, maybe not. But for those who do love those ads, CBS has slotted its Super Bowl Greatest Commercials 2017 special for 8 PM Tuesday, January 31, with CBS Sports analyst Boomer Esiason and NCIS: Los Angeles star Daniela Ruah as hosts.

As usual, this year’s edition of Super Bowl Greatest Commercials will feature an interactive component, allowing viewers to vote live for their favorites. Fans can vote starting today at cbs.com/superbowl/commercials, pitting “Bigger is Better” commercials against “Less is More” ones. One spot from each category will advance to the live vote during the broadcast, when viewers will decide the outcome, and the winner will be revealed at the end of the show.