SundanceTV is partnering with BBC One on The Split drama series, the network announced today at TCA.

From Emmy-winning writer Abi Morgan (The Hour), The Split examines the fast-paced world of high-powered female divorce lawyers through the lens of three sisters – Hannah, Nina and the youngest, Rose. Hannah and Nina are leading divorce and family law lawyers working for rival firms, while Rose is still searching for her place in life. The lives of the sisters and their mother, face disruption when their estranged father/husband Oscar returns after a 30-year absence.

The six-episode series is slated to go into production in the UK later this year. Jane Featherstone’s Sister Pictures (Broadchurch) and Lucy Dyke (Black Mirror) are producing. Following its finale on SundanceTV, The Split will be available for streaming exclusively in the U.S. on Sundance Now.

Piers Wenger, Controller of BBC Drama said, “I am thrilled SundanceTV will co-produce ‘The Split’ with BBC One. This Abi Morgan original tells a powerful and contemporary story which will have universal appeal. I’m delighted it will be seen by a global audience.”

BBC Worldwide is handling international distribution.