The storm that was predicted to hit on the opening day of the Sundance Film Festival never arrived. But Park City is about to get swarmed by Saturday’s Women’s March On Main. “We are going to be under siege in terms of people on the street and coming into town,” a local official told Deadline today of the thousands expected for tomorrow morning’s planned protest march. “We’ve had parades before but nothing like this — Main Street and Sundance are going to come to a halt.”

Although the march is not associated with Sundance officially, it will certainly see a hefty number of Hollywood participants how are already in town to attend the Robert Redford-founded fest.

With anti-Donald Trump marches set for Washington D.C. and all over the country tomorrow, estimates are that more than 2,500 will show up in Park City for the Chelsea Handler-led procession that is set to begin at 9 AM local time. That’s 2,500 drawn from Park City itself, Sundance attendees, and the likes of Maria Belo, Nashville’s Connie Britton, Star’s Benjamin Bratt and Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski who have been confirmed as speakers.

Biskupski won’t be the only visitor from the Utah metropolis. With Salt Lake not having its own march until January 23 timed to the opening session of the state’s Legislature, thousands are expected to make the 33-mile trek to Park City. “We’ve been told there will be three-hour delays on the roads and maybe 2,000 people coming from Salt Lake City,” one Main Street business owner said of the anticipated influx.

The two-hour march is set to start at the top of Main Street and go down nearly its full length before turning off to Swede Alley for a rally in a nearby parking lot. Officials are planning for the march itself to take about an hour, and Main Street to re-open soon after.

Organizers are hoping to avert car chaos by encouraging carpooling and having remote parking lots set up at Park City Film Studios on Kearns Boulevard, and the Richardson Flats Park-N-Ride. Shuttles have been set up to bring marchers from their cars to the Main Street area and back again on what is looking like a chilly and crowded day.