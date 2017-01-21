With a smaller turnout that expected and battling snowfall and traffic snarls, today’s Women’s March On Main still drew thousands to Park City this morning.

Led by Chelsea Handler, the two-hour event down the main drag of the Sundance Film Festival’s home base was full of A-listers with Oscar winner Charlize Theron, Underground EP and Oscar winner John Legend, Nashville’s Connie Britton and more Hollywooders taking their protest against Donald Trump to the somewhat slippery street.

“This is our country and we want Trump and everyone to know we’re not giving it up,” one marcher told Deadline Saturday morning just before the march started at 9:08 AM MT. A plethora of pink hats, Planned Parenthood supporting signs and others that said “The Future Is Nasty” and “We Live In Trumped Times” amidst the winter gear suited crowd, as well as “I’m With Meryl” stickers on many jackets in solidarity with Meryl Streep’s anti-Trump speech at this months Golden Globes. Many marchers were chanting “Love Trumps Hate” as the walk began.

While estimates were that up to 5,000 people would descend on the virtually shut down town for the march, dicey weather and traffic congestion seemed to be keeping many from making it – especially from nearby Salt Lake City. “The canyon is a parking lot,” noted one march insider. “I know a lot of people who turned around when they heard how bad the roads were from Salt Lake,” a marcher on the street said. A local official estimated the crowd to be around 2,000 this morning but said “more are arriving, so it will grow.”

Handler, Maria Belo, Britton, Star’s Benjamin Bratt and Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski are among the scheduled speakers at a rally after the march. While there are marches in Washington D.C., LA, SF and all over the nation today, Salt Lake City is actually holding off on its protest until January 23, the day Utah’s legislative session starts. That is why so many marchers were expected from the state’s largest city in Park City today

Main Street has been closed down this morning for the march but is expected to re-open soon after participants pass by. With Park City already packed with SFF attendees, businesses up and down the street are hoping that many of the additional out-of-town marchers will stick around to drop a few bucks.

With the snow easing up, marchers will go down to nearly the bottom of Main Street before turning off to Swede Alley for the planned rally in a nearby parking lot.

We’ll update more from the March on Main in Park City throughout the morning.