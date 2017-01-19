More details are emerging for the Chelsea Handler-organized Women’s March on Main, an event Saturday in Park City during the Sundance Film Festival coinciding with post-inauguration marches being held nationwide including the March on Washington.

On the list of speakers for the event, which will start at 9 AM local time at 220 Main St.: Aisha Tyler, Connie Britton, Mary McCormack, Dolores Huerta, Peter Bratt, Benjamin Bratt, Laurie David, Jessica Williams, Maria Bello and local officials including Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski. Handler is an organizing committee member.

The event is not affiliated with the festival.

Handler announced plans for the march earlier this month. The march is set for two hours, usually before Park City really begins stirring during the festival. But just in case, the city has set up a text-messaging system for updates on transit, traffic and road closures.