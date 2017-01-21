They were expecting around 5,000 in total for today’s March on Main at the Sundance Film Festival, but Park City officials ended up with a whole lot more.

Despite a seemingly smaller crowd of around 2,000 at the beginning of the Women’s March in the Utah town, Park City officials are now saying that “over 8,000 people showed up all together” for the anti-Donald Trump event.

Weather issues and big traffic hold-ups on the roads in from Salt Lake City and around central Park City itself seemed to delay a number of marchers from getting there for the approximately 9 AM MT start of the Hollywood heavy trek. “The crowds grew over the event,” a law enforcement official told Deadline this afternoon hours after the two-hour Chelsea Handler led march and rally were over. “That estimate of more than 8,000 was for the end of the march,” he added. “There was no trouble and everything was awesome.”

While smaller than other Women’s Marches around the country today protesting the 45th POTUS taking office, the March On Main had a big Tinseltown congregation.

As well as the Netflix talk show host Handler, Maria Bello, Charlize Theron, John Legend, Jessica Williams, Mary McCormack, Kristen Stewart, Nashville’s Connie Britton, Joshua Jackson, Benjamin Bratt, Laura Dern, Aisha Tyler, Laura Prepon, Jennifer Beals, and much of the cast of WGN America’s Underground such as Jurnee Smollett and co-creator Misha Green took to the main drag of the SFF home base. While the march was officially connected to Sundance, Sundance festival director John Cooper and Sundance Institute boss Keri Putnam were among the participants along with Sundance Productions President Laura Michalchyshyn and producer Jason Blum, among others.

After the march, there was a rally off Main Street with a small crowd. That event included remarks from Handler, Bello, Williams, Britton and Tyler as well as a short but poignant performance from the Baltimore Leadership School for Young Women’s Lethal Ladies dancers, who are featured in the Sundance playing film STEP.