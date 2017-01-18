Al Gore will be having a shindig for his An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth To Power on the opening night of the 2017 Sundance Film Festival, but like last year the big agencies are keeping their party powder dry.

Once again, UTA and CAA will be not be holding big parties at the Robert Redford-founded fest that begins tomorrow. Starting on Friday, WME | IMG will be holding court again at its lodge, which is on Park City’s Main Street this year. UTA will have a Sunday Brunch on January 22 at a Main Street restaurant.

“With the Trump inauguration in DC happening during the opening weekend of Sundance, it just didn’t seem like the right time to stage a big event,” an agency insider told Deadline. The insider also noted that with so many clients and filmmakers looking to participate in the Chelsea Handler-led Women’s March in Park City on Saturday, a hootenanny that night could rub some the wrong way.

Having said that, An Inconvenient Sequel is one of many films and projects set to hold premiere parties, after-parties and other sponsored events during the fest, which runs through January 29. “People may be talking politics but there’s been very little, if any, decline in parties for films this year compared to past years,” a person with knowledge of the various get-togethers said Wednesday as Park City prepared for the official opening.

As they have in past SFFs, ICM Partners will hold a series of dinners for films they are representing at the festival. Among the pics are the Alethea Jones-directed and Toni Collette-starring Fun Mom Dinner as well as the Maya Forbes-helmed The Polka King starring Jack Black and Thoroughbred starring the late Anton Yelchin.

Similar to last year’s Sundance, APA will hold a private reception this year the evening of January 23 at the luxurious St. Regis Hotel in nearby Deer Valley. The Gersh Agency will also host an event during the opening weekend; last year they hosted an invite-only AFC Championship Game viewing party.