EXCLUSIVE: Like a dose of methadone after a long night suffering terrible withdrawal comes the first teaser for the Sundance Film Festival’s Midnight thriller Bad Day For The Cut, a brutal Irish revenge tale that feels tailor-made for those of us who watch pics like Dead Man’s Shoes, I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead, and Get Carter on a loop whenever we need a pick-me-up. Directed by Chris Baugh and starring Nigel O’Neill, the film follows Donal (O’Neill), a farmer who still lives at home in a little Irish village with his mother, Florence. Side-eyed by his neighbors who seem to think there’s something off about a middle-aged man still living with his mother, Donal works the fields by day and spends his nights drinking in the local pub.

Hints at a desire for a different life come only from the old campervan Donal has restored, but his quiet life is upended completely after his Mother is killed in an apparent home invasion. Thus Donal sets off for Belfast in the van to seek bloody revenge, encountering world of violence and brutality he can’t understand – and a secret about his mother that will shake him to his core. See a bit of that in the exclusive teaser above.

Co-written by Baugh and Brendan Mullin, Bad Day For The Cut co-stars Susan Lynch, Józef Pawłowski, Stuart Graham, Anna Próchniak, and Ian McElhinney, and was produced by Brendan Mullin and Katy Jackson. It has its world premiere Sunday, January 22 at 11:45 PM at the Egyptian Theatre in Park City, and XYZ Films is handling sales.

Check out the clip above.