The Location Managers Guild International and Utah Film Commission will team on a panel discussion at this month’s Sundance Film Festival. The session will reveal insider tips and tricks on scouting and managing from five veteran location managers from Utah, California, Hawaii, Georgia and beyond. The panel will be moderated by LMGI Regional & International Committee chairperson Rebecca Puck Stair.

The panel is January 21 from 4-5 PM at the Utah Film Commission on Main Street in Park City.

The festival runs January 19-29.